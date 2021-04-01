The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces responded to accusations of provocations around the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Writes about it RIA News…

They said that the Polish armed forces are not conducting provocative activities in the Baltic Sea. At the same time, the Polish military admitted that M-28B aircraft regularly conduct patrol and reconnaissance flights in the Baltic Sea region.

On April 1, it was reported that in the construction zone of the “Nord Stream-2” there is an increased activity of foreign warships. At the same time, Nord Stream 2 AG stated that the actions of foreign vessels are provocative and could damage the gas pipeline. It also became known that an unidentified submarine was seen in the gas pipeline construction zone.

Andrei Minin, director of the Kingisepp branch of Nord Stream 2 AG, said that the ships participating in the construction of Nord Stream 2 are exposed to “clearly planned and prepared” provocations involving not only fishing vessels, but also warships.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, the implementation of the project was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, because of which European companies began to leave it.