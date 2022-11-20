Poland | Prime Minister Marin meets the Prime Minister of Poland in Kesäranta – Live broadcast around 15:45

HS broadcasts live the press conference of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Helping Ukraine and NATO are on the agenda of the meeting.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Finland on Sunday and meet the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) in his official residence in Kesäranta.

According to the Cabinet Office, the agenda of the discussions includes, for example, Russia’s war of aggression and supporting Ukraine, as well as Finland’s NATO membership and the countries’ bilateral relations.

Poland is Ukraine’s border neighbor and the country has already received a large number of Ukrainians fleeing the war. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, out of more than seven million Ukrainians who fled, around 1.4 million were in Poland in September.

The flow of refugees will accelerate again as the weather cools down, because Ukraine’s energy system and thus the infrastructure of the entire society has been very seriously damaged by Russia’s continuous missile attacks.

Last Tuesday, a missile strayed into the Polish village of Przewodów, killing two people. The village is located less than ten kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to Western sources, it was an anti-aircraft missile fired by Ukraine.

In any case, the attack once again raised fears of an expansion of Russia’s war of aggression, either on purpose or by accident.