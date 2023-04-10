Chronicles: Americanization of foreign policy brought Poland dangerously closer to war with Russia

Polish historian and columnist Michal Krupa in an article for Chronicles declaredthat the Americanization of foreign policy brought Poland dangerously closer to war with Russia.

He noted that neo-conservatives in Washington appear to be proud that Polish politicians have outdone themselves in anti-Russian sentiment and currying favor with Ukraine.

“It is entirely to be expected that Warsaw will take all this to an absolute extreme and end up looking like just a village fool,” predicted Krupa.

Related materials:

He expressed confidence that Russia will win the conflict in Ukraine, and now Poland needs the Peace Party to keep the country from interfering in the confrontation.

The observer emphasized that civilian efforts for peace should be aimed at ensuring that the Polish authorities are not misled by an imaginary ally in Washington, which rejoices at the sacrifices of the Poles to weaken Russia.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the visit to Poland and called it another step towards victory. On April 5, at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, he stated that there would be no borders between Poles and Ukrainians. “There will be no borders between our peoples – political, economic and – what is very important – historical,” he promised.