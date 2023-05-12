Myśl Polska: US will leave Poland alone with Russia after the defeat of Ukraine

After the defeat of Ukraine, the United States will leave Poland alone with Russia, as the States will be in an armed conflict with China. Such a fate for the country was predicted by the publication Mysl Polska.

“We can see that Ukraine is not winning on the battlefield, and it seems that it has less and less chances to win,” the journalists emphasized in the article.

According to observers, the US wants to completely weaken Russia in all areas of the conflict in Ukraine, but the PRC will not allow this. Beijing’s active involvement in political action in Ukraine is transforming it from a regional to a global player. This turning point will have a negative impact on Poland, the authors of the material suggested.

The article also states that Poland is already in conflict with Russia over all the military support directed at Ukraine. However, this time the United States will not be able to help Warsaw, as Kyiv, since Washington will be busy with an armed clash with China, the journalists concluded.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that in two years the Polish army will become the strongest in Europe. According to the minister, Warsaw’s goal is to create a strong Polish army so that “Russia does not dare to attack the country.”

In turn, Ronald Barazon, a columnist for Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten, warned Poland of the danger of provocations against Russia. According to him, they can lead to a military clash with grave consequences.