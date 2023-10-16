The reasons that could explain the record turnout recorded in the Polish elections and the effects of the electoral result on European Union politics. On these two topics were interviewed by Adnkronos political scientists Lorenzo De Sio, full professor of Political Science at the Luiss Guido Carli University and director of the Italian Center for Electoral Studies (Cise) e Giovanni Orsina, director of the School of Government of the Luiss University in Rome.

“It is not only the highest turnout since 1989 but at the moment, when almost half of the sections have been counted, the turnout is ten points above those elections which, the first after the dictatorship and the communist regime, marked the return to democracy. It would be an unprecedented result and a clear political sign,” he says De

Yes according to which there are several factors behind this figure: “We have witnessed a very high remobilisation. Suffice it to say that in the last elections the participation was 62%, so today the turnout is up by more than 10 points. A political fact to be interpreted on the basis of the results of the polls and to be related to the massive mobilizations of the opposition which also held very important street demonstrations”.

A signal which, according to the assessment of the full professor of Political Science at the Luiss Guido Carli University, is also confirmed by the “failure of the referendum: the government had organized a referendum against a series of measures, many of which linked to European regulations. Yes it was essentially a referendum to approve the government’s actions on a line opposed to European integration and this referendum failed in terms of turnout, which was around 40%. This means that around half of the electorate had the very clear ideas in voting for the political election, but at the same time he decided not to withdraw the ballot for the referendum to make it fail given that, as in Italy, the quorum is 50%”.

Another piece of data emerges from a “study by a university in Warsaw which would suggest greater participation of women not only compared to the past but also compared to men”. A factor that could be linked to certain issues. “In Poland, for example, there is very restrictive legislation on abortion and the opposition has promised to introduce liberalization – observes De Sio – It may be that behind this massive turnout there is a mobilization against the extremely conservative policies of the government”. “In the Polish elections the political conflict was very harsh and paradoxically the very drift, the progressive retreat of democracy in certain countries, produces a reaction on the part of the citizens – he continues – One of the main factors of the mobilization is that the competition is intense and this marks a huge difference compared to the last Italian elections where, after the failed alliance between the center-left and the M5s, the outcome was a foregone conclusion.” “In Poland there was a very clear competition between opposing political projects from the right and the left – observes De Sio – There was the perception of a clear choice between very different oppositions and policies and this produced an increase in participation”.

Second Orsina, director of the School of Government of the Luiss University in Romeif the results are confirmed, it is “an important change. A change in the political area, between the Popular Party and Identity and Democracy, in which politics is being done in Europe at the moment. This affects the Conservatives and weakens them, after being already weakened by the result of ‘Vox’ and the impossibility of a centre-right government in Spain. This also affects Meloni’s strategy: his group is weakened while apparently the Identity and Democracy group, in which Salvini is, is strengthens. This will also call Meloni to a change of strategy.”

For Europe, according to Orsina, “this vote could remove an important element of tension and make European management more linear”. “It strengthens the popular party and gives it a fairly important boost – continues Professor Orsina – This suggests that, for the next parliament, we will work more on an expansion of the current so-called majority than on a hypothesis of a Popular-Conservative agreement”. Ursula’ majority in the direction of Meloni. This will open up a space for Meloni, but will also force her to make choices.”