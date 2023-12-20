Poland | Poland's new government began to change the management of media companies – Instead of the evening news, a promise to end propaganda was seen on the screen

The dismissal of media company managers has turned into an open political dispute between the new government and the old government.

Berlin

in Poland a major news channel has ceased to appear after the country's new government changed the management of state-owned media companies.

The Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday that the management of the public service television and radio companies and the news agency PAP have been dismissed.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

On Wednesday the signal of the round-the-clock news channel TVP Info disappeared in the middle of the morning broadcast, and was suddenly replaced by a historical series. At least part of the day, the TVP1 channel was shown on the channel site.

The evening news of the main channel TVP1 at 19:30 local time was also cancelled. At the start of the news, a journalist representing the new channel management appeared on the screen Marek Czyż. He said the news will return to the screen on Thursday and without political propaganda.

“Instead of propaganda soup, we offer clear water,” Czyż said.

The nationalist conservative party Law and Justice (PiS), which ruled Poland for eight years, took over the main channels for political control during its term.

Poland's new government was named only last week. The prime minister leading a liberal and pro-European government Donald Tusk has promised to restore the channels of state-owned media companies as independent.

Media companies the dismissal of the leaders has turned into an open political dispute between the new government and the old government. The manner in which the media bosses were replaced has raised questions.

On Wednesday, representatives of PiS, which lost power, started showing up at the television company's headquarters in Warsaw to protest against the layoffs.

Party leader Jarosław Kaczyński according to which they arrived on the spot “to defend democracy”. Especially under Kaczyński's leadership, political propaganda became common on state channels.

in Poland the activities of public service media companies are partly supervised by the national council established by the PiS party.

According to the council, the new government's decision to fire the management of the media companies was illegal.

According to initial information, the new Polish government did not apply the Media Act when dismissing the management of media companies, but based the decision on another act.