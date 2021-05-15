Poland Poland rejoices at opening of terraces after six months of confinement – Video shows people’s mood as restrictions loosen

With public expectations high, the pandemic is hoped to be over.

Poles took the joy off on Friday as the terraces of the bars and restaurants were allowed to open their doors again after a six-month hiatus. At the end of May, Poles will also have access to the interior when nutrition stores are opened on a limited basis, according to news agency Reuters, among others.

An added sense of freedom was also brought about by the fact that Poles no longer have to keep a mask outside when it is possible to keep safety distances.

“The places have been closed for so long, over 200 days and it was very stressful and exhausting for many reasons. We weren’t sure if we would survive at all, ”said the 34-year-old owner of Bar Studio Zuzia Mockallo To Reuters.

“This state of emotion could be compared to the New Year when the old year ends and the new one begins and expectations are high for the future. We are happy, a little tense, a little nervous but most of all very emotional, ”Mockallo said.

Virus infections decreased sharply in Poland in April, which made it possible to ease the closure process.

At the Koszyk shopping center in Warsaw, the wait was maintained by launching a counter that said how much time was left to open the terraces at midnight.

“Life is back to normal,” estimates the 37-year-old stylist Ania Pietrzak To Reuters. He was one of the first customers of the terraces. Pietrzak says he dug up drinking and smoking a cigarette without fear of being fined for violating a mask compulsion.

On Friday In Poland, less than 3,200 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed, with more than ten times as many daily infections at worst.

Just over a third of Polish adults have received at least one dose of coroner vaccine, Reuters reported.