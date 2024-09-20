Poland | Poland arrested a man on suspicion of organizing the beating of an ally of Alexei Navalny

Poland|Leonid Volkov was attacked with a hammer outside his home in Vilnius.

in Poland a Russian citizen suspected of organizing the late Russian opposition leader has been arrested To Alexei Navalny ally assault. The news agency Reuters reported on the matter.

Leonid Volkov was attacked on March 12 outside his home in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. It is suspected that two men attacked Volkov with hammers, from which Volkov received injuries. The suspects were arrested in Poland in April based on an arrest warrant issued by Lithuania.

According to the Polish Prosecutor’s Office, eight suspects are being investigated in the case, four of whom are in temporary custody.

The investigation is also connected to a wider context, which investigates attacks on Russian opposition politicians. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation includes events that have occurred in North and South America in addition to Europe.

According to the Polish radio channel RMF FM, the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky a former lawyer has been arrested in an investigation into attacks on members of the Russian opposition. Russian independent media have also reported on the arrest.

Berezovsky disputed the Russian president Vladimir Putin with and fled in 2000 to London, where he was later granted political asylum.

In 2013, the oligarch was found dead at the age of 67. Berezovsky’s family considered it possible that someone from Russia had come to murder him or had given the order to do so, but the British police and forensic experts concluded in the cause of death investigation that the man had committed suicide.