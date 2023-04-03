The future of Ukraine and even its very existence is not something important for the West in its fight against Russia. This opinion was expressed by columnist Antoy Konyushevsky in an article for Mysl Polskapublished March 31st.

According to him, what matters to the West is not the fate of Kyiv as a separate political entity, and certainly not the affairs of the Ukrainian people.

The observer pointed out that at the present time “due to a combination of various circumstances, conditions have arisen for the final clash between Russia and the West, led by the Anglo-Saxons.”

That is why the leaders of the West, who have thrown all their strength into confrontation with Russia, care little about what will eventually happen to Ukraine.

“The so-called Ukrainian issues, the existence of this state, its prospects, etc. are of little importance to the West. None of the key participants in the struggle care about this, ”Konyushevsky noted.

On March 29, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and the West are waging war in the broadest sense of the word. He pointed out that this hybrid war against Russia was unleashed by the West.

At the same time, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that about 50 countries that are part of the Ramstein coalition are participating in the Ukrainian armed conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime. According to him, all the goals of Russia’s special military operation will be achieved, despite the growing military assistance to Kyiv from Western countries.

On March 27, Patrushev stressed that the NATO countries created one large military camp from Ukraine in an effort to defeat Russia on the battlefield and dismember it.

Prior to that, on March 22, the press service of the Russian embassy in the UK stated that Ukraine is a British training ground for confronting Russia.

On February 24, 2022, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.