Poland Poachers suspected of firing fireworks on deer herd in Poland, at least 19 animals drowned

The video shows the means by which rescuers approach the animals.

Poachers suspected of deliberately driving a herd of deer on ice in Ścienne in northwestern Poland.

Ice betrayed, and at least 19 deer died. Rescue authorities dragged 13 surviving animals ashore. Efforts were also made to retrieve drowned animals from the water.

Local hunters have said they are reporting the case, Reuters reports. Hunters regard the act as animal cruelty.

“We have reliable, detailed information, including license plates and the names of the people who were involved in this,” says a local hunter involved in the rescue. Arkadiusz Borkowski According to Reuters.

“Those people are poachers who are after the horns. They followed the herd, and in the birch tree near the village of Powalice, they fired fireworks at the herd, which frightened the animals, ”Borkowski says.