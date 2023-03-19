Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Poland relies on deterrence: The Polish Defense Minister announces the stationing of HIMARS rocket launchers on the border with Russia.

Munich/Olsztyn – When it comes to supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia, Poland is at the forefront. After all, the country borders on both warring parties. Should Russia decide to attack NATO, Poland would be the closest NATO country. To strengthen its security, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that by the end of the year American HIMARS missile launchers would be placed on the Russian-Polish border.

Poland places HIMARS missiles on Russia’s doorstep – “We are perfectly aware”

“We are equipping the Polish army with modern equipment,” the Polish Defense Minister said on Friday (March 17) in Olsztyn, as reported by the portal gazeta.pl reported. This equipment is very important, especially due to the territorial proximity to Russia. Poland’s Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship borders the Russian province of Kaliningrad. “Later this year, the 16th Mechanized Division will receive HIMARS missile launchers,” Błaszczak announced. This is still an order from 2019. In addition, the US Congress is said to have approved further deliveries.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Poland’s security and the associated rearmament are vital for the country’s survival. “Because we are fully aware that since Putin decided to rebuild the evil empire, he has been attacking his neighbors,” he was quoted as saying rmf24.pl. For the current year, Poland is planning to raise its military spending to three percent of gross domestic product.

Poland and Slovakia announce main battle tank deliveries to Ukraine

For Russia, the western countries are getting more and more involved in the conflict. Ukraine gave Poland new hope with a fighter jet promise. Together with Slovakia, the states announced that they would deliver the MiG 29 attack aircraft to Ukraine. The Russian News Agency Ria Novosti linked Poland’s announcement to a note that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent to NATO countries last year. In this, Lavrov stated that any arms deliveries to Ukraine would be considered interference in the conflict.

Launch of a missile from the Himars missile launcher during a US military exercise in the Philippines. © Basilio Sepe/IMAGO

Poland’s concerns about a Russian attack on the state are therefore not unfounded. Should that happen, NATO Article 5 would apply, which regards an attack on one NATO partner as an attack on everyone. (vk)