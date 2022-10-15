Sunday, October 16, 2022
Poland | People “voted” in Warsaw to annex the Russian embassy to Poland

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
The line of voters stretched to the street along which the Russian embassy is located.

Hundreds people took part in a “referendum” on Saturday on whether the Russian embassy in Warsaw should be annexed to Poland. The mock vote was part of a protest organized by non-governmental organizations.

“Merging is in at this time,” the organizers said in a statement.

By this, they were referring to Russia’s claim that four regions of Ukraine would have been annexed to Russia after the so-called referendums, which the West characterized as a fraud.

“We thought we would follow that path and organize a referendum on the annexation of the Russian embassy – in Warsaw,” the organizations announced.

Non-governmental organizations also referred to a joke circulating on social media suggesting that the Czechs would take over the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

According to the organizers, about 3,000 people participated in the “referendum” in Warsaw. The line of voters stretched to the street along which the Russian embassy is located. The ballot box was placed in front of the embassy.

In the “voting” three options were given, each of which read “yes”.

“This is a much more democratic idea than the referendums held on Ukrainian soil, which were held under guns and missiles,” said the 33-year-old Ukrainian lawyer Mariia Volkolup In Warsaw for the news agency AFP.

admin_l6ma5gus

