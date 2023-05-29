The pre-campaign for the legislative elections in Poland, scheduled for this fall, were already showing signs of harshness, with the confrontation of two irreconcilable blocs. But the cross verbal attacks now seem almost anecdotal when compared to the latest movement of the ultra-conservative camp, in power. The president, Andrzej Duda, has given the green light this Monday to a controversial law that Parliament approved on Friday. The rule promotes the creation of a commission to examine Russian influence in the period 2007-2022. The opposition and the independent media call it tusk lawbecause they believe that this initiative against politicians, journalists or other Polish citizens who would have favored the interests of Moscow, is tailored to persecute the opposition, and specifically its leader, former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in power between 2007 and 2014. The initiative, they denounce, is a blow to democracy in the country.

More information

Tusk—leader of the liberal-conservative Civic Platform (PO) party, though he does not now hold any elected office—followed the vote on the law from Parliament’s guest rostrum last Friday, amid boos and shouts of “ To Berlin!”, because the ultra-conservatives also accuse him of being excessively in tune with Germany. After the approval of the norm, which went ahead with 234 votes in favor to 219 against, the former prime minister called “cowards” those who, according to him, had “broken good parliamentary norms and the fundamental rights of democracy, for fear of losing power.

The former president of the European Council also called on citizens to participate in a march called for next Sunday, on the anniversary of the first partially free elections in the country, in 1989. This Monday, after learning of Duda’s decision, Tusk has invited the president to “the public consultation on June 4”, in reference to the demonstration. “He will hear us and see us well from the windows of his palace. Will he come?”, has written On twitter.

The commission created by the new law, which would answer directly to the Government, has the capacity to investigate and impose a 10-year disqualification from holding positions that allow access to public funds and classified information. It also has powers to withdraw the weapons license from the person under investigation and impose fines, and to reverse administrative and business decisions.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The inclusion in the Constitution of this capacity to investigate, accuse and, at the same time, judge and impose punishment, is problematic, according to critics. Also the lack of a clear definition of what is considered Russian influence. The Parliamentary Commission for Administration and Internal Affairs was opposed to the rule last week and voted in favor of the veto it had received in the Senate, where the opposition has a majority. The Ombudsman, Marcin Wiacek, in statements collected by the Polish press, has stressed that this type of decision does not fall among the powers of the public administration. “It does not administer justice, that is only done by the courts,” she said. Constitutionalist experts criticize that the commission’s activity undermines the right to a fair trial.

After some recent decisions in which the head of the Polish State has distanced himself from the official line of the ultra-conservative Government of Law and Justice (PiS), some sectors maintained a particle of doubt about the next step. They hoped, if not a veto from the president, that he would at least send the law to the Constitutional Court for review. Duda has decided, however, to give it the green light now – the rule will enter into force a week after its publication – and then send it to the Constitutional Court. With the flags of Poland, the EU and NATO at his back, he has defended before the cameras the creation of a similar body in the EU, a proposal that he has entrusted to the Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki. The president has assured that the rule seeks to “improve transparency” and that it does not grant powers to the commission to eliminate anyone from public life.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022, relations with Russia have only become tense and any indication of having favored the relationship with the invader is under attack. This Monday, after learning of Duda’s decision, Borys Budka, vice president of PO, accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, president of PiS, on Twitter of launching policies in favor of the Kremlin: “He blew up the European Union from within, admired Trump , built alliances with pro-Putin politicians and made the energy sector dependent on Russian coal,” he listed.

Supposed proximity to Moscow

In response, the government spokesman published a detailed list of events that occurred during the Tusk government which, according to him, show that he consistently pursued a pro-Russian policy. “Who visited Russia first and then Ukraine in 2008? To whom in 2008 the Russian portal gazeta.ru called ‘our man in Warsaw’? Who was walking with Putin on the Sopot pier in 2009?” wrote Piotr Müller, who he finished his message with the other issue that the pro-government camp often throws at Tusk: the accusation of having been too friendly with Angela Merkel’s Germany. “Who said in 2015 that Nord Stream 2 was a ‘private company deal’?” the spokesperson concluded.

The journalist and former presenter Szymon Holownia, leader of the centrist formation Poland 2050 —which, in coalition with an agrarian party, has become the third force, according to some polls—, has accused Duda of “shooting the civil war to the limit” in Polish society. “When peace is most needed, the truth, the verified information, joyfully opened the PiS pre-election lie factory,” Holownia wrote in a message on Twitter. He also accused Duda of “poisoning Polish democracy.” Robert Biedron, MEP from Lewica (The Left), described in the same network the approval of the law as “a shameful and irresponsible act” and added that “the consequences for Polish democracy and the legal system will be truly devastating.”

Tusk’s return to Polish politics in 2021, after having been at the head of the European People’s Party, boosted his party’s options in the polls by more than 10 points and made him the main target of attacks by the ultra-conservative government and its media machine. In April, the Prosecutor’s Office, headed by the Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, opened an investigation against the opposition leader for alleged abuse of power. while he was prime minister. In the autumn legislative elections, which are expected to be held in October, the polls are very fair and mobilization will be key.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.