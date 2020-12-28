The team of Poland will not be at the start of the Four Trampolines tournament ski jumping after one of its members tested positive for covid-19, which removes some of the favorites from winning chances.

Not the current champion of the test, Dawid Kubacki, nor the one of the 2018 and 2017 editions, Kamil Stoch, will be at the opening of the tournament, his organization communicated this Monday, a few hours before the qualifying jumps for the first round, in Obersdorf (Germany). The decision follows the positive for coronavirus revealed in Klemens Muranka, who expressed his regret for the situation through his Instagram account. Along with the two favorites, Stoch and Kubacki, the Polish delegation consisted of Muranka, Piotr Zyle, Maciej Kot, Aleksander Zniszczol and Andrzej Stekala.

Depending on the results of new tests, it would theoretically be possible to incorporate them into the following rounds, which will be held at the German Garmisch Partenkirchen station and then at the Austrian ones at Innsbruck and Bischofshofen. However, they lose the option to victory for not being able to score in the first one.