Poland | Opposition: “Cowards” voted for the committee to investigate Russia’s influence

The law can be used to eliminate opponents during the parliamentary elections, criticizes the opposition.

Committee begins to investigate Russian influence in Poland, the country’s parliament decided on Friday.

According to the opposition, it is a new tool of power, with which the government eliminates its opponents. According to the opposition leader, it has christened the law as lex-Tusk, according to Polish news channels such as Tvn24 and Popeand the Reuters news agency.

“You saw how cowards voted for a committee to eliminate their most dangerous opponent,” Opposition Leader Donald Tusk said on Friday, according to multiple channels.

Russia’s influence activities have been investigated since 2007, when Tusk’s seven-year term as prime minister began.

Poland’s leading conservative Law and Justice party, Pis, criticizes that Poland became dangerously dependent on Russian fossil energy sources between 2007 and 2015.

“If Donald [Tusk] is so worried, something must be weighing on his conscience,” said the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

At the research committee has the authority to block access to positions that decide on public funds for ten years from a person it considers to have contributed to Russia’s influence activities.

It could be, for example, sharing information with third parties, making harmful decisions, or directing a commercial company or public funds.

Lawyer Michał Wawrykiewicz called the committee for Tvn24 as an unconstitutional artificial legal body created alongside the court of law.

The composition of the committee is decided by the Parliament. The opposition has announced that it will boycott it.

Pis has promised preliminary results from the committee in September, i.e. before the autumn parliamentary elections. The main challenger to Prime Minister Morawiecki is the liberal Kansalaisforumi led by Tusk.

The opposition now hopes that the president Andrzej Duda would not confirm the law.