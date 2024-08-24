Duda: Poland proposed NATO shoot down missiles over Ukraine back in February

Poland proposed to NATO member states to shoot down missiles over Ukraine back in February during the Paris conference. This was stated by the president of the republic Andrzej Duda, reports TASS.

According to him, Warsaw then raised the issue of the alliance defending the territory of its countries when missiles fly towards NATO over the territory of Ukraine. Duda noted that air defense batteries and aircraft that would shoot down these missiles should be on the territory of the countries that are members of the alliance. He believes that such actions by NATO would be legitimate.

Duda made his statement during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, which is taking place in Kyiv. The broadcast is being broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Ukrainian president’s office.

Earlier, on August 24, it became known that the Polish president arrived in the capital of Ukraine on an unannounced visit.