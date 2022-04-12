Poland New investigation claims: Explosives in Russia cause plane crash in ex-president of Poland

Former President Lech Kaczyński and 95 others died in a plane crash in 2010.

Polish the late president Lech Kaczyńskin and 95 other fatalities were caused by the explosives in the plane, the special commission that investigated the accident said Tuesday.

The plane carrying the Kaczynski party crashed as it landed at Smolensk airport in Russia in April 2010. The party was on its way to a memorial service commemorating the thousands of Poles murdered by the Soviet secret police in Katyn.

Accident for this reason there has been a heated debate for more than a decade. The leading Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party has been arguing for years that this was not an accident, as reported in the post-accident investigation.

According to a new study, the explosives would have been put into the plane when it was serviced in Russia.

Russia has so far refused to hand over the wreck of the plane to Poland. It has denied its involvement in the crash.