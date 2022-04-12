Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Poland New investigation claims: Explosives in Russia cause plane crash in ex-president of Poland

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Former President Lech Kaczyński and 95 others died in a plane crash in 2010.

Polish the late president Lech Kaczyńskin and 95 other fatalities were caused by the explosives in the plane, the special commission that investigated the accident said Tuesday.

The plane carrying the Kaczynski party crashed as it landed at Smolensk airport in Russia in April 2010. The party was on its way to a memorial service commemorating the thousands of Poles murdered by the Soviet secret police in Katyn.

Accident for this reason there has been a heated debate for more than a decade. The leading Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party has been arguing for years that this was not an accident, as reported in the post-accident investigation.

According to a new study, the explosives would have been put into the plane when it was serviced in Russia.

Russia has so far refused to hand over the wreck of the plane to Poland. It has denied its involvement in the crash.

See also  Comment Markus Niemelä's NHL debut shows that Magic Tricks are secondary to bucks

#Poland #investigation #claims #Explosives #Russia #plane #crash #expresident #Poland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

'Talpa is not happy with what Johan Derksen said about Johnny de Mol'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.