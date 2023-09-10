Sejm Member Vogel: Poland supports Ukraine to protect its interests

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm, Radoslaw Vogel, explained why Warsaw supports Ukraine. He spoke about this on Radio ZET.

Vogel named the reason for supporting Ukraine and emphasized that Poland is doing this for humanitarian reasons, as well as based on international law.

“And also because we see our own interest in this. Roughly speaking, Ukraine, which will be defeated and conquered by Russia, will pose a certain threat to Poland,” he noted.

The MP added that the interests of Poland and the Poles will always come first. According to him, Warsaw will maintain a ban on the supply of grain products from Ukraine after September 15, “with or without the EU.” “We can help with the transit of Ukrainian grain and products, but we will do it on our own terms,” he concluded.