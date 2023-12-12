A Polish far-right MP used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the candles of a menorah, the seven-branched candelabrum, which had been lit in Parliament on the occasion of the Hanukkah holiday. In a video taken by Tvn24, Grzegorz Braun, a member of the “Confederation” party, can be seen taking a fire extinguisher from the wall to extinguish the candles that had previously been lit by representatives of the Polish Jewish community invited by the President of Parliament.

In the video the far-right MP can be heard calling the candles “an act of satanism”. The Speaker of Parliament, Szymon Holownia, suspended Braun from parliamentary work today and announced criminal charges, saying he does not intend to tolerate anti-Semitism and racism. Newly appointed Prime Minister Donald Tusk called Braun's action “a disgrace”.