Poland mobilizes to block the migration agreement of the European Union. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has charged this Tuesday against the European regulation that, for the first time, establishes a solidarity distribution of migratory flows and their management among the Member States, and sets a quota for relocated asylum seekers or a contribution to the common piggy bank of 20,000 euros per rejected migrant. Feeding the xenophobic and anti-immigration discourse, Morawiecki has alluded to “national security” and that of Polish families to oppose the community pact, which still needs to be negotiated with the European Parliament to obtain the text of the final regulation. Warsaw, and also Budapest, which voted against the agreement, aspire to block the rule there.

“The EU is trying to force Poland to accept illegal immigrants from other countries or make us pay,” the Polish Prime Minister declared on his social networks. “As long as PiS governs [su partido, el ultraconservador Ley y Justicia], we will not allow that to happen”, added Morawiecki. In recent days, the PiS government has assured that it will mobilize to derail the agreement. Poland assures that the new regulation, which is guided by the premise “flexible but mandatory solidarity”, goes against the voluntary principle that Warsaw defends in migration policy and, although it has not presented any study that supports the argument, it affirms that the new formulas will increase arrival flows.

EU interior ministers agreed on Thursday on a quota of 30,000 relocations a year between member states (except those of reception, which suffer the greatest migratory pressures, which may be left out of distribution and payment) or a financial or logistical contribution quantifiable to the common solidarity basket, as announced by EL PAÍS. Entry and management requirements will also be tightened, and the options to return those who have had their asylum application rejected will be expanded. If the agreement goes ahead in the negotiation with the European Parliament, the EU will distribute the relocated among the partners taking into account their population and GDP.

Hungary’s ultra-conservative prime minister, Viktor Orbán, also opposes the agreement and has stated that the adoption of a migrant quota goes against the decision of the Hungarian people. “Brussels cannot abuse its power. Nobody can tell the Hungarians who we have to live with ”, he has launched on his Facebook page.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, in Bulboaca (Moldova), on June 1. VLADISLAV CULIOMZA (REUTERS)

The agreement was approved by a qualified majority in the EU Council of Interior Ministers, with Poland and Hungary voting against and Lithuania, Malta, Bulgaria and Slovakia abstaining. Now, Orbán and Morawiecki want to put the already approved agreement back on the table at the European summit at the end of the month, since in the meetings of the Heads of State and Government, matters are approved unanimously and, from the beginning, Warsaw and Budapest have aspired to veto the pact. Meanwhile, Poland talks about promoting a coalition with the European Parliament to stop the future regulation at the stage of “trilogues”, in which representatives of the Council of the EU, the Commission and the European Parliament give the green light to a final regulation.

Families with children under 12 years

It is in this phase where Germany also aspires to introduce some of the claims to which it had to give in to carry out the agreement: the exception of keeping families with children under 12 years of age in the special centers where they will wait, while the process, asylum seekers from countries that have less than 20% acceptance of requests.

Poland has also insinuated that if the agreement goes ahead, with the distribution of relocated or payments to the solidarity basket, it will not comply. “We have the right to reject them and go against this decision,” said the Prime Minister’s spokesman, Piotr Müller. The treaties, however, state that Warsaw must abide by what was agreed. Failure to do so would launch the umpteenth EU dispute against the wayward partner through infringement proceedings. Poland has already blocked 35.360 million euros from the EU recovery fund for not complying with measures required by the EU rule of law. Hungary has blocked 27,800 million euros.

The issue will also remain alive in the coming weeks in Poland, which has general elections this fall and where the migration debate may return to the political table. The anti-EU Sovereign Poland party, the junior partner of the PiS ruling coalition, has announced that it will submit a draft resolution to the Polish Parliament opposing what it has called the “forced relocation of immigrants”.

