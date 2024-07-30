Poland | Media: Russian opposition activist arrested in Poland on suspicion of espionage

Poland|Earlier this year, Poland said it had arrested several people for espionage and sabotage. However, arresting a Russian opposition figure for espionage would be exceptional.

Polish special services arrested a Russian opposition activist on Monday Igor Rogovinwho has previously worked among other things Mikhail Khodorkovsky and To Alexei Navalny in organizations.

Polish media and opposition-minded Russian media operating in Europe are reporting on the matter.

According to media sources, special services arrested 27-year-old Rogov on Monday morning in Poland, but more detailed information about the city of arrest varies.

From the arrest told among the first Vot Tak website, which says it received confirmation of the arrest from Rogov’s acquaintances. Vot Tak is the Russian-language website of the Polish television channel Belsat.

Independent Russian news media War on the other hand, the messaging service Telegram says that it received information from three people belonging to Rogov’s close circle.

According to Vot Tak and Sota’s sources, Rogov is suspected of espionage. Polish authorities have reportedly not confirmed or commented on the alleged arrest.

Both Vot Tak and Sota have been designated as foreign agents in Russia.

The arrest has also been reported by, for example, a Pole Polsat News and independent Russian media Medusa and Mediazona.

Igor Rogov was until 2017 the deputy director of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Saranskin office. Navalny died in February in prison in Russia.

After closing the office, Rogov began working for the Open Russia Foundation of exiled businessman and Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, which aims to democratize Russia.

The activities of both Navalny’s organizations and the Open Russia Foundation have since been banned in Russia.

In 2020, Belarusian authorities arrested Rogov in Minsk during post-election protests. At that time, he was in the public making comments for international media tough measures by the authorities.

According to the media, Rogov has been living in Poland for the past few years, where he studied.

Previously this year Poland said he arrested several individuals for espionage and sabotage. The country is in recent years banished also Russian diplomats for espionage.

Arresting a Russian opposition activist for espionage would be unusual, if the information about Rogov’s arrest turns out to be true.