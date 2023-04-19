Mattarella in Poland: “Let’s form a common front against the war”

President Mattarella “greets” the Poland with speech at the Jagiellonian University of Krakow, where – as he himself recalls – Copernicus and John Paul II studied: “a place that recalls the tragic lesson of Nazism and communism and warns against being guided only by national interests”. This is precisely the fulcrum of the words addressed to the young students who represent the future of a country which, now more than ever, acts as the balance in the war in Ukraine, torn between loyalty to NATO and tug of war with Europe on how to exercise its national sovereignty.

The Head of State begins by saying: “Behind us are centuries of tragedies in which the peoples of Europe have pitted against each other. Exasperated nationalisms create monsters, give birth to wars and break communities of values”. The clear reference is to the aggression of the Russia versus Ukraine and by the way, the president clarified that: “the European Union could only be born after the end of the Nazi and Stalinist regime – with the end of the USSR, which sanctioned the reunification between western and central-eastern Europe – therefore , no one can remain indifferent to the brutal aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine”. And the EU – adds the president – “to this senseless attempt to subvert the rules of the international order, he was able to react firmly and – with unity of purpose – will continue to support Ukraine”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

