This march, organized by the main opposition party, the center-right Civic Platform (PO), sought to rally voters who oppose the Government, which has been in power for eight years and which, according to the IBRiS population institute, leads voting intention. This fall’s elections will be crucial in defining the political orientation of the next government.

This Sunday, October 1, a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the center of Warsaw, the capital of Poland, to demonstrate against the government led by the conservative national right-wing party Law and Justice (PiS).

“As I look at these smiles on hundreds of thousands of faces, I feel that a crucial moment in our nation’s history is approaching,” enthused Donald Tusk, leader of the center-right Civic Platform (PO) party, as he inaugurated the march. .

Tusk, who also served as prime minister from 2007 to 2014 and was president of the European Council, called the event the “March of a Million Hearts.” For him, one of the most significant events in the contemporary history of Poland.

“We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated or silenced. It is essential that all of Poland understands that we no longer fear anyone,” said Tusk at a public meeting held on Thursday, September 28, in Elblag, a city located in the north of the country.

His words were directed at the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which has been in power for eight years and whose leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is its main political rival.

The Government party leads the voting intention

In the early hours of Sunday, people from across the country began gathering in Warsaw to take part in the demonstration, which got underway around noon local time.

Kazimierz Figzal told the AFP news agency that it took him seven hours to reach the capital from southwestern Poland.

“We are tired of what we are seeing today. Our freedom is being limited. We want democracy for future generations, for our children and grandchildren,” said the 65-year-old man, while waving the flags of Poland and the European Union (EU). ).

Another attendee, Bartlomiej Piela, 29, arrived from Katowice to express his disagreement with “the situation in Poland.”

“Violations of fundamental civil rights and freedom of life choice for women, in addition to dividing Poles among themselves… I hope this demonstration motivates people to change this situation,” said the young man.

In addition to the Civic Platform, other opposition parties joined the march. Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, co-leader of the New Left party, declared: “We know what worries you most: collaboration within the opposition,” addressing Deputy Prime Minister and PiS leader Kaczynski.

Donald Tusk, leader of the largest opposition group, Civic Platform (PO), participates in the “March of a Million Hearts” rally in Warsaw, Poland, on October 1, 2023. REUTERS – KACPER PEMPEL

Despite numerous disagreements with the EU and accusations of undermining the rule of law, just a fortnight before the general elections scheduled for October 15, the populist nationalist party led by Kaczynski continues to maintain a comfortable lead in the polls , with 35% voting intention, according to the IBRiS demographic institute. The coalition led by Tusk is in second place, with the support of 27% of voters, according to the same survey.

However, Tusk conveyed to the crowd gathered Thursday in the city of Elblag that “there is no decision made yet.”

The opposition leader assured that after the elections, he will hold the current authorities accountable. “Many of them will be brought to justice for acts of corruption, violations of the law and the Constitution,” he emphasized, adding that polls conducted by his party indicate that PiS’s lead has narrowed in recent years. time.

On the other hand, PiS leaders held their own event in Spodek, Katowice, where the Law and Justice convention. According to local media, about 10,000 people attended, including PiS activists and sympathizers, what was considered the largest convention of “the patriots.”

Donald Tusk, opposition leader

The confrontation between Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Donald Tusk has been a recurring issue in Polish politics for several years.

At 66 years old, Donald Tusk continues to be a charismatic figure among his followers. He is the second Pole, after John Paul II, to achieve influence and a role that transcends the country’s borders by facing the challenge of defeating the party in power.

Liberal in the economic sphere, the former prime minister has promoted a shift to the left within his party in the social sphere. The Civic Platform party, which he leads, now proposes reversing the ultra-conservative policies of PiS and promoting the right to abortion, free prenatal healthcare, in vitro fertilization and the financial separation of church and state.

However, this has not prevented Tusk from including a former figure of the Catholic extreme right on his lists with the aim of attracting the rural electorate.







13:39 The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, speaks with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, while the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, speaks with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, at an in-person summit of the EU in Brussels, Belgium, on December 10, 2020. © Reuters

However, beyond having the support of his electoral base, Donald Tusk must deal with the negative image of the country that he inherited during his time as prime minister.

For some he is still seen as a man of the past, who governed in a time of economic crisis in which fiscal austerity was predominant, unemployment was at high levels, wages were low and employment contracts were precarious. Despite his promises, he delayed his retirement age.

Furthermore, many young Poles are tired of the rivalry between the two main parties and hold them responsible for pursuing similar policies.

On the other hand, since the PiS party, which has full control, came to power, it has implemented numerous controversial reforms and generated tensions with the European Union. These include changes in the judiciary and the media, restrictions on the right to abortion and LGBTIQ+ rights, among others.

These measures have led the European Union to initiate infringement proceedings against the Warsaw government, considering that the party in power is eroding the rule of law.

With AFP, Reuters