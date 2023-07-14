Papier is known to be patient. The law gazette, on which the “Lex Tusk” was printed in Poland, will need particular patience. It might even remain dead paper forever. The law, named after the leader of the liberal Civic Platform (PO), opposition leader Donald Tusk, was widely believed to make a possible change of power after the autumn elections more difficult. In the meantime, the law has become a problem for the ruling PiS itself.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

Late on Thursday evening, the Senate, in which the opposition has the majority, rejected an amendment presented by President Andrzej Duda. The law had previously mobilized opposition, as seen on June 4 during what is believed to be the largest demonstration in Warsaw since 1989.