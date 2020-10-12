Poland: The emerging selection of Jerzy Brzeczek is exciting. Commanded by the infinite manna of goals that is Robert Lewandowski, the watchword of the team, it is seconded by level players like Milik, Piatek and Grosicki.

That is, a goal scoring machine. Back, with Krychowiak, Zielinski, Glik or Szczesny, it has hierarchy. Plus, he bakes up-and-coming youngsters like Frankowski, Reca, and Bielik. Accumulate six games without falling at home, where he is a rock.

As to follow: Robert Lewandowski. At 32 years old, goals continue to fall from his pockets. He has not lost an iota of his intimidation capacity. Over the years, finer and smarter. Return to stalk the lead.