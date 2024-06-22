Sikorsky: Poland is thinking of closing all border crossings on the border with Belarus

Poland is studying the possibility of closing the last existing border points with Belarus. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Radoslaw Sikorski, announced a possible complete closure of the border on the TV channel TVN24.

“In connection with the actions of Belarus, we are considering the closure of all border crossings. We are currently studying whether this will be noticeable for the Polish economy,” Sikorski said.

Earlier, a group of migrants crossed the border of Belarus and Poland, and servicemen of the 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade, after firing warning shots into the air for the purpose of self-defense, began shooting at the ground, some of the bullets hit the fence. Polish President Andrzej Duda convened the National Security Council due to the shooting of soldiers.

Member of the Polish Sejm Przemyslaw Wipler said that the soldiers shot not only in the direction of migrants, but also at their colleagues.