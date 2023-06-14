We have not heard much about the banning of the internal combustion engine in new cars for a while. Fortunately, there is the Polish Minister of Climate, Anna Moskwa. She wants to fight against the rules of the European Union by taking the EU to court. Poland is in fact against the banning of the internal combustion engine and against the proposals in the Fit for 55 package.

In this package, the EU proposes how CO2 emissions in Europe should be reduced by 55 percent by 2030. One of the proposals is to ban the sale of new cars and other vehicles with only a combustion engine by 2035. According to Moskwa, not enough research has been done into the consequences for the car market, but also on a social level.

The Polish minister about the plans

‘We do not agree with this or with other documents from the Fit for 55 package. We are taking this to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” the minister told the Polish radio station Radio Zet. The minister hopes that other countries will follow her and offer support. “We will come up with a motion sometime in the next few days,” she added.

Poland was previously one of the countries that, together with Germany, opposed the banning of the internal combustion engine. The other countries are the Czech Republic, Italy, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. As a result, the European Commission has in any case decided to allow the sale of new cars on eFuels. For the time being, the Netherlands will go along with the EU’s plans. In Belgium, the Minister of Mobility wants to ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2027.