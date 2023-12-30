The Polish army said that it resumed, on Saturday, the search for parts of a suspected Russian missile that was said to have penetrated the country's airspace on Friday morning.

“We inform you that on December 30… a ground search operation will be carried out in the Lublin region to find possible elements of the object that violated Polish airspace yesterday,” the Polish Army Operations Command wrote on the “X” social media platform.

The publication explained, “The aim of the search is to completely ensure that no part of the body is found on Polish territory.”

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Wieslaw Kokula, said yesterday, Friday, “Everything indicates that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace. We detected it with radar. It exited immediately” towards Ukraine.

Polish army officials said on Friday that the object left the country's airspace within three minutes of entering across the border with Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Operations Command added, “The Ukrainian side and its allies initially confirmed what our radar records reported that the object had left Polish territory.”

He confirmed that the search operation is scheduled to continue until 1900 GMT.