On Thursday, Boeing revealed that Warsaw is seeking to acquire the military fighter, which is dubbed the “American Eagle”, to enhance its national security and the security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as this aircraft provides an unparalleled capability, especially in joint operations with Poland’s allied countries.

According to a statement by the company on its website, the fighter was recently shown in Poland during the annual “MSPO” international exhibition for defense industries.

“Poland’s interest in the aircraft underscores its efforts to equip its military forces,” said Tim Flood, Boeing’s senior director of global business development for Europe and the Americas. “The F-15EX offers superior interoperability, support and affordability, along with a strong industrial plan from It would support Poland’s goal of developing independent defense capabilities.”

On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that next year his country will allocate more than 4 percent of its gross domestic product to defense.

Against the backdrop of the war in neighboring Ukraine, Poland is making huge efforts to rearm, buying combat aircraft, heavy tanks and combat helicopters.

What is the F-15EX fighter?

Designed to be the first US combat aircraft capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, a new class of hypersonic weapon for targeted attack and threat deterrence.

According to the Boeing statement and military reports, the advantages of this fighter include:

New electronic warfare system.

All-glass digital cockpit.

Latest task systems and software capabilities.

The ability to carry advanced hypersonic weapons.

The length is 19.43 meters, the wingspan is 13.05 meters, the height is 18.54 meters, and the wing area is 56.5 square metres.

Engine “F110 GE 129”, and the maximum altitude of 60 thousand feet.

Gross weight of 37 tons, and a maximum speed of Mach 2.5 (2,660 km/h), making it the fastest fighter.

The F-15EX deal comes on the heels of Poland’s $2 billion purchase of hundreds of Norwegian NSM anti-ship missiles, according to the country’s arms procurement agency.

According to a Polish statement, on Tuesday, these missiles are scheduled to be delivered in the period from 2026 to 2032, and under the contract, Polish defense companies will participate in the supply of weapons in cooperation with Norwegian companies.

worried about the war

US military analyst Sebastian Roblin told Sky News Arabia that the Poles are “very concerned more than any other country in Europe about the possibility of a broader war with Russia,” adding that “their massive defense spending reflects this.”

Roblin adds:

F-15EX fighters can launch and direct long-range munitions with much heavier weights.

It has the potential to offer a lot in the air battle against the Russian Su-35, compared to the F-16, thanks to its large combat payload and long-range radar.

Poland will face challenges such as operating expenses and combat realism, as it is an enhanced fourth-generation aircraft and is not designed to penetrate air defense networks, which will impose the inevitability of relying on American “F-35” aircraft to pave the way for it.

In the distant battle, the F-15EX will be the perfect complement to both the F-16 and F-35 fighters. Although this is very expensive, the Polish Air Force is showing great intent to spend a lot of money now.

As for the analyst and military expert, Josef Trezevic, he tells Sky News Arabia that the F-15EX has exceptional capabilities, with a few of them being able to be a great support for the future F-16 and F-35 stealth squadrons, especially in Situations that require close combat with the enemy in the mission of protecting the airspace.

Trezevic adds: