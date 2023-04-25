Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Robert Telyus said that the ban on the import of a number of agricultural products from Ukraine to the European Union (EU) should be introduced before the end of the year. He said this on April 24 following negotiations with partners from Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

“The European Union has proposed that this be before June. We, of course, do not agree with this. Until June – this is very little, you need until the end of the year. It is important for us that the mechanisms we are introducing today will last longer, protect our Polish market longer,” the minister said.

Telyus noted that on April 25 in Luxembourg he will represent in the European Commission the common position of the five countries bordering Ukraine, which have suffered from the uncontrolled import of Ukrainian goods into the EU. They are seeking compensation for local farmers and expanding the list of products prohibited from import.

Earlier, on April 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the decision of several European countries to ban the import of Ukrainian grain was a blow to President Vladimir Zelensky.

Reuters reported that the agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, in talks with European Commission (EC) deputy head Valdis Dombrovskis on April 20, urged the EU to temporarily ban milk and poultry imports from Ukraine.

On April 19, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised the farmers of six countries of the European Union €100 million to lift the ban on grain imports from Ukraine. The EC emphasized that within the framework of the principle of a single market and a single customs area, the EU must adhere to a common European approach.

On the same day, it became known that Bulgaria imposed a temporary ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, with the exception of transit. In addition to wheat, sunflower and corn, the banned list includes honey, raw and powdered milk, fruits, vegetables, eggs, chicken, beef, pork and other agricultural products.

Prior to this, on April 15, Hungary and Poland banned the import of grains, oilseeds and a number of other Kyiv agricultural products for the period until June 30. The reasons were the overstocking of Ukrainian products on their own markets in these countries and the prerequisites for the ruin of local farmers.

Meanwhile, Kiev expressed concern about possible losses from the ban on grain exports. However, the head of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Hetmantsev, expressed hope that, thanks to the support from the EU, a compromise would be reached on the issue of agricultural exports.

Polish farmers have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the growing supply of Ukrainian products. So, on April 12, they blocked the railway tracks through which grain from Ukraine enters the country.

Before that, on March 31, the EU countries asked the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to intervene in the crisis with the supply of Ukrainian grain to Europe. It was noted that in addition to Poland, farmers in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia face similar problems.