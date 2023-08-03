Poland | In Poland, the president signed an amended law regarding Russia’s influence in the country

The original law had attracted criticism both in the EU and the United States.

in Poland president Andrzej Duda signed an amended law on Wednesday regarding Russia’s influence in the country. The changes were made because the original law had attracted criticism in both the EU and the United States.

Previously, Duda had already signed the original law, according to which a committee will begin investigating Russian influence in Poland. According to the committee, if the person had found that the person had promoted Russian influence, he would have been banned for ten years from entering positions where public funds are handled and classified information.

Critics said the law could be used against the opposition. The EU expressed particular concern about the committee, and the US said the legislation could be used to block the nominations of opposition politicians without due process.

In early June, the European Commission announced that it would start an infringement procedure against Poland despite Duda’s promise to change the law.

On Wednesday Under the revised legislation signed by Duda, a person found by the committee to be under Russian influence will not be barred from public functions. Instead, the committee releases a statement that the person has succumbed to Russian influence and cannot be guaranteed to work properly in the public interest.

In addition, the composition of the committee members has been changed. Now they are experts, no longer legislators and senators.

The committee’s decisions can be appealed to the appeals court.

According to critics, the changes do not go far enough.