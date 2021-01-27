Poland In Poland, almost all abortions are banned tonight, protests are taking place before the Constitutional Court

In the future, abortion can only be obtained if the pregnancy originated from rape or incest or if the pregnancy poses a serious health threat to a woman’s life.

Poland is denying women the right to abortion in almost all cases, news agencies say. The October decision of the Constitutional Court is coming into force today, Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing government sources.

The policy of the Constitutional Court will enter into force once it has been announced in an official legal publication. According to a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office, the release will take place today.

Reuters reporter Joanna Plucinska says on Twitter that a demonstration is taking place in front of the Constitutional Court building tonight.

In Poland, several demonstrations took place in October after the Constitutional Court tightened its position on women’s abortion rights. Hundreds of thousands of Poles took part in the protests.

