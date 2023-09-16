Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend its ban on imports to Ukraine’s five neighboring countries in the European Union.

Ukrainian farmers have relied on grain exports through neighboring countries since the conflict began, as they have been unable to use preferred routes via Black Sea ports.

But the influx of grains and oilseeds into neighboring countries has depressed prices there, affecting the income of local farmers and leading governments to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine.

The European Union intervened in May to prevent individual countries from imposing a unilateral ban, and imposed its own ban on imports to neighboring countries. Under the EU ban, Ukraine was allowed to export through those countries on the condition that the products were sold elsewhere.

The European Union allowed this ban to expire on Friday after Ukraine pledged to take measures to tighten controls on exports to neighboring countries. This issue has become particularly sensitive now as farmers harvest their crops and prepare for sale.

European Union Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that countries should refrain from taking unilateral measures against Ukrainian grain imports, but Poland, Slovakia and Hungary responded immediately by re-imposing their restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports. But it will continue to allow the transit of Ukrainian products.

It is unclear to what extent Ukraine has pledged to restrict exports or how the new ban will affect the flow of products from Ukraine. The case has highlighted division in the EU over the impact of the war in Ukraine on the economies of member states with strong agricultural lobbies.