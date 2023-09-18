Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/18/2023 – 11:08

Warsaw, 18 – Poland, Hungary and Slovakia challenged the European Union’s (EU) decision not to renew the ban on purchases of Ukrainian grains in five member states, including Bulgaria and Romania, and said they will maintain the restrictions. The disagreement has reignited tensions within the bloc and created a rift between Ukraine and Poland, one of Kiev’s main allies throughout the war with Russia. On Friday, the 15th, the European Commission revoked the restrictive measure that had been in force since May.

After the bloc’s decision, authorities from the three nations reported that they will maintain the restriction on Ukrainian products, on the grounds that the volume of cheap Ukrainian grains harms local producers.

Hungary has said it will allow products to continue crossing the country, but will maintain and extend the import ban on sales, Secretary of State Zoltan Kovacs said.

Slovakia is also expected to impose a ban on grain and three other agricultural products, according to the prime minister’s spokesman Peter Majer.

In Poland, the October elections complicated negotiations. The Law and Justice Party, which seeks to remain in power, has campaigned heavily in the countryside, with promises to protect Polish farmers already harmed by the flow of Ukrainian grain caused by Russia’s recent withdrawal from the Black Sea agreement.

“We will extend this ban despite your disagreement,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a rally. “We will do this because it is in the interests of the Polish farmer,” he added.

Since May, grains from Ukraine were authorized to pass through the five countries to other nations, but could not be sold internally, on the grounds that they competed at lower prices with products from local farmers.

In the new EU agreements, Ukraine agreed to take swift action to prevent a surge in grain exports to the bloc. The European Union agreed not to impose restrictions as long as the Ukrainian measures were effective.

The EU’s decision came after weeks of negotiations aimed at finding a compromise. Ukraine threatened to take the bloc to the World Trade Organization to seek compensation.

Following the favorable ruling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media that “it is critical that European solidarity now works on a bilateral level.” “If its decisions violate EU law, Ukraine will respond in a civilized manner,” he added. Source: Dow Jones Newswires