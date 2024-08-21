There are currently almost five hundred vacant judge positions in Poland. There is no improvement in sight – on the contrary: this number will continue to grow in the coming months. The reason is not a lack of candidates for the vacancies, but a political power struggle between the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. The government wants – in line with EU demands – to restore the independence of the courts, which the national conservative PiS tried to bring under political control during its time in government from 2015 to 2023. The president, whose political home is the PiS, wants to prevent the restructuring of the judiciary from being reversed.