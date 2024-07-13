Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: Idea of ​​Shooting Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine Under Consideration

Poland is considering an initiative that would allow it to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine. This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, reports RIA News.

“At this stage, it is an idea. Our agreement says that we will study this idea,” the Polish foreign minister said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side would not be against Warsaw shooting down missiles over the republic.