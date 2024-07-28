Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartoszewski Suggests Hungary Leave EU and NATO

Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Teofil Bartoszewski has proposed that Hungary leave the European Union and NATO. reports Polish Agencja Prasowa.

This is how the diplomat responded to the statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that if the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the US, the EU will have to bear responsibility for the consequences of supporting the war in Ukraine.

“I don’t really understand why Hungary wants to remain a member of organizations that it doesn’t like so much and that allegedly treat it badly. This is certainly an anti-European, anti-Ukrainian, anti-Polish policy of Hungary,” Bartoszewski said.

Hungary is the main opponent of arms supplies to Ukraine and blocks any initiatives that it can influence. The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell called Budapest’s behavior shameful and called for a discussion “on what to do with Hungary’s presidency of the EU Council in the next few months.” In turn, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen suggested thinking about excluding Hungary from the European Union.