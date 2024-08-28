RMF FM: Poland to increase defense spending from 4.1 percent of GDP to 4.7

The Polish government has decided to increase defense spending from 4.1 to 4.7 percent of GDP, breaking a record amount of spending. This reports RMF FM.

“The leaders of the ruling coalition have agreed to prepare a draft budget that will increase defense spending next year to at least 4.7 percent of GDP,” the publication reports.

The article notes that increasing military spending to 4.7 percent of GDP is a “huge change,” since until recently Poland, like most of its European NATO allies, “could barely spend 2 percent of GDP on the military.”

