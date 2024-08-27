Kosinyak-Kamysh: Poland cannot transfer MiG-29 to Ukraine until 2026

Poland cannot transfer its MiG-29s to Ukraine until it receives new fighters, which will begin arriving in 2026. This was announced by the republic’s Minister of Defense Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, his words are quoted Wiadomosci.

The head of the defense department noted that Poland had provided Ukraine with the military assistance it could. He emphasized that the defense capability of his own country remains a priority for the defense minister.

“Only after receiving new aircraft will it be possible to dispose of old aircraft, such as the MiG-29, which are currently still in use, including for tasks to protect Polish airspace. Then we will make decisions,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained about Poland’s refusal to shoot down missiles over Ukraine.