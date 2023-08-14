When the Poles are called to the polling stations on October 15, they will not only be able to re-elect their deputies and senators. They are also to vote in a referendum on a total of four questions. Two of them were announced on Friday and Saturday.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

The third, which probably arouses the strongest emotions, was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday morning. It reads: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, in accordance with the coercive mechanism of relocation imposed by the European bureaucracy?” Tick yes or no. The fourth question should be known on Monday. With the referendum, the ruling national conservative PiS apparently wants to mobilize additional voters for the parliamentary elections. There have been several national referendums in Poland since 1989, but none have taken place on an election day.