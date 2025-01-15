The future of energynuclear In Europe it has several speeds. There are countries like France where the sector is more thriving than ever. While in other regions, such as Spain, there is an organized closure calendar starting in 2027.

In this context, Poland, which has held the presidency of the Council of the European Union since this month, wants nuclear energy to be a central topic of debate in the policies developed in the old continent. A paradoxical situation for themselves whose electrical mix continues to be dominated by emission sources such as coal and gas. However, his commitment leads him to seek the common interest for different countries.

Therefore, The Polish presidency is organizing an informal meeting to address the issue of energy prices within the framework of Ecofin which will be held in the coming days, as ABC has learned from market sources. With the aim of preparing the content of the debate by those responsible for Finance, the Poles have invited the IMF to present a report on the European energy market.

The institution focuses on the issue of prices due to the gap that has opened between the US and Europe. Furthermore, as Spain has been seeing firsthand for weeks, the volatility of electricity costs is a reality that can end up affecting companies and citizens.









Regarding nuclear energy, the IMF suggests that it is an essential element for the energy transition and, therefore, it should be part of the European strategy. This situation is framed in a context of necessary technological neutrality. The organization assumes that each country needs different solutions, although it warns that existing tools must be used to address the price issue.

In Spain, the debate on the future of nuclear energy remains settled for the moment, at least formally. Before Covid, the companies that own the plants and the Government agreed on a closure that, if there are no changes, will mean the blackout of all the reactors. However, given the sharp rise in electricity prices in recent weeks, the need to reduce the importance of gas in the electricity mix has returned to the forefront.