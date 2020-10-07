UOKiK, the state antimonopoly regulator of Poland, fined Gazprom $ 7.6 billion over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. It is reported by Interfax…

The regulator also fined five partners of the Russian monopoly in the amount of $ 61 million for the construction of the facility. He ordered the companies to break the agreement on financing the construction of Nord Stream 2. They must implement the order within 30 days, said the head of UOKiK Tomasz Khrustny, writes RIA News…

The gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany on the bottom of the Baltic Sea is being implemented by Nord Stream 2, whose sole shareholder is Gazprom. Initially, it was assumed that 10 percent of the project company will go to European Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall, another 50 percent will be owned by the Russian gas monopoly. However, Poland in 2016 prevented the creation of a joint venture between Gazprom and five European partners, claiming that the project violated antitrust laws. As a result, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall became the lenders of the project.

In Poland, this outcome was also unhappy: in Warsaw, they are sure that the scheme was invented to bypass the regulator’s ban. The Polish side accused the companies involved in the project of financing the construction of the gas pipeline without a legally required permit. UOKiK initiated an investigation in which it has already fined Gazprom and Engie for refusing to cooperate.

Poland, together with the Baltic states, Ukraine and the United States, has consistently advocated Europe’s abandonment of a joint gas project with Russia. In September 2020, Warsaw even offered Germany its Baltic Pipe gas pipeline in exchange for Germany’s refusal to use Nord Stream 2. This pipe will connect the Norwegian offshore fields in the North Sea with Poland via Denmark. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.