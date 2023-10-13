Japan Times: Warsaw is unhappy with Ukraine’s communication with the EU, bypassing Poland

Polish officials are unhappy that Ukraine is independently negotiating with the European Union, ignoring the mediation of Warsaw. About it reports Japan Times, citing expert opinions.

The director of the Eastern branch of the German Marshall Fund, Michal Baranowski, said that some Polish officials call relations with Ukraine a failed romance. They also consider such actions of Kyiv to be a betrayal.

According to Baranovsky, tensions in relations between Kyiv and Warsaw could turn into a big problem for the United States. Washington sees cooperation between the two countries as an element of the security system in Europe. In turn, the head of the Polish analytical center ECFR, Piotr Buras, added that due to Poland’s low influence in the European Union, its participation in Kyiv’s relations with Europe is counterproductive.

“Ukraine no longer needs Warsaw to talk with Brussels, Berlin and other European capitals,” Bouras concluded.

Earlier, Anna Brylka, a candidate for deputy of the country’s Sejm from the right-wing coalition “Confederation”, said that Poland would issue an invoice to Ukraine and put forward a number of conditions for the assistance provided. According to her, “gratitude is not a currency in international relations.”