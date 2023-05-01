Bloomberg: Poland refused to import Ukrainian grain so as not to alienate voters

Poland refused to import Ukrainian grain so as not to alienate voters. About it informs Bloomberg.

According to the agency, the countries of Eastern Europe have jeopardized the “economic lifeline” for Ukraine. In April, farmers in Poland protested over a glut of grain, causing prices to collapse. Warsaw imposed a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, explaining its decision by its unwillingness to scare off voters on the eve of parliamentary elections. The example of Poland was followed by Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

One of the reasons for the refusal of grain and Ukraine was the growth of support for the right-wing Eurosceptic party “Confederation”. The party supports public dissatisfaction with the influx of refugees from Ukraine and military aid to Kyiv.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party in Poland, Yaroslav Kaczynski, commenting on the import ban, said that a “tough decision” would help Kyiv. “It is not in the interests of our friends for Poland to plunge into a crisis and for people to come to power here who will change the policy of supporting Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier it became known that the European Commission agreed with the countries of Eastern Europe on the export of products from Ukraine. We are talking about wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower.