Donald Tusk defeated now former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after the congressman lost support in Parliament

The leader of the Civic Coalition, Donald Tusk (center), was elected this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) the new Prime Minister of Poland. He defeated then-conservative Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Parliament by 248 votes in favor and 201 against. The victory ends 8 years of rule by the right-wing PiS (Law and Justice) party in the country.

Donald Tusk is expected to present his government plan on Tuesday (Dec 12) and take the oath of office on Wednesday (Dec 13).

Tusk is a well-known figure in Parliament and has experience in politics. He was Prime Minister from 2007 to 2014 and was President of the European Council from 2014 to 2019.

His return to power in Poland could help restore the country's relationship with the European Union. O bloc froze billions of euros who would be sent to the country after disagreements over democratic standards.

Throughout its term, the opposition accused PiS of fostering prejudice against LGBTQIA+ people and immigrants, undermining the actions of the Judiciary and transforming state media into a vehicle for government propaganda. In July 2021, the European Commission sued the country for discrimination against minorities.

Morawiecki's party reached win the parliamentary elections held on October 15, however, did not win a majority of seats in the House. After the result of the election, the former prime minister resigned from his position.

However, Polish President Andrzej Duda asked Morawiecki to remain interim prime minister and try to form a new government. His proposal was rejected by Parliament this Monday (Dec 11), paving the way for the rise of Tusk, who already had the support of 2 left-wing parties.