Poland, the election results confirm: Tusk’s pro-European coalition wins

The pro-European liberal coalition led by Donald Tusk has won the Polish elections with a large majority to govern. The experience of the ultra-conservative Pis (Law and Justice) government led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski comes to an end, although he still came first, with 35.38% of the votes. Tusk’s pro-European electoral alliance “Civic Coalition” (KO) obtained 30.70% with the centre-right “Third Way” coalition taking 14.40% and the social-democratic “La Sinistra”, also a partner of Tusk, with 8.61%.

Poland: Russia, Polish vote will not improve our relations

According to the Kremlin, the results of the Polish elections, which saw pro-EU opposition parties win a parliamentary majority, are unlikely to improve strained ties between Warsaw and Moscow. Lhe relations between Russia and Poland are historically tense, but have fallen to new lows following Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, which began in February last year. “Honestly, it’s unlikely at the moment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies when asked whether the results could change bilateral relations. “There are no parts of the Polish establishment that have openly or even covertly hinted at the need to restore relations with Russia,” he said. “The fact remains that we don’t like the Poles, they are not friendly to us, they take a very, very hostile position on all issues that concern us. We don’t like it.”

It is “absurd that two neighboring states are so hostile to each other,” he said. Poland and Russia share a short border along the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The two nations have had tense relations for centuries, divided by a number of historical issues, and Poland is now one of Ukraine’s main allies against Russia. Warsaw has welcomed over a million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Moscow’s offensive.

