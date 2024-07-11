Rescuers are searching for dozens of missing people after an earthquake shook the Polish coal mine Rydultowy, about 1,200 meters deep. Polish Coal Mining Group spokeswoman Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga said the accident occurred around 8am this morning. At that time 68 miners were in the area. Fifteen were brought to the surface, including 10 hospitalized. The cause of the quake was not immediately clear.



Türkiye, explosion in a coal mine: 41 workers dead October 14, 2022

According to Polish newspapers, there were 68 miners underground, 15 were rescued. Twelve of them were lost from communication. Ten people were taken to hospital.