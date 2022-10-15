Poland | Družba oil pipeline leak has been repaired, preliminary no signs of sabotage

According to the Polish energy company Pern, nothing so far indicates that the leak was caused intentionally.

Družba oil pipeline the leak in Poland has been repaired, the energy company Pern said on Saturday.

A leak was detected in the pipeline between Russia and Germany last Tuesday evening. The leak point was located underground in the central part of Poland, about 70 kilometers from the city of Płock.

Read more: A leak was detected in the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Prime Minister: “Many facts point to the Kremlin”

Pern announced on Saturday evening, according to news agency AFP, that the company has repaired the damaged part of the pipe and it is again in full operation. The pipeline delivers crude oil to the company’s German customers, such as the Schwedt and Leuna oil refineries.

Pern says he is still investigating the cause of the leak. According to the company, preliminary checks do not point to an intentional act.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday that it was too early to say whether the leak was an accident or sabotage.

in the 1960’s through the opened Družba, oil flows from the Russian Urals to Europe, including the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia. One of the two branches of the pipeline goes through Poland and the other through Ukraine.