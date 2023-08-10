Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Marcin Wasik confirmed this Wednesday (9) that 2,000 troops will be sent to the border with Belarus, instead of the previously announced 1,000.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Wasik stated that the Defense Commission of the Council of Ministers requested reinforcement of the military contingent in the region, a decision that was approved by the Minister of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak.

Last Wednesday, the Polish government had also announced the deployment of 500 riot police and four vehicles equipped with water cannons to the border with Belarus, after rising tensions between the countries.

According to Wasik, “the pressure [na fronteira] is increasing and is incomparable with the last two years, because attempts at illegal crossings are now more organized and rely on the logistical help of Belarusians”.

“If we had real border guards on the other side, and not smuggling services, these crossings would not exist,” he added.

Since the end of 2020, a situation that Warsaw describes as a “hybrid war” has arisen on the Polish-Belarusian border, with the flow of hundreds of immigrants trying to enter Poland illegally with the connivance of the Aleksander Lukashenko regime.

This flow reached its peak this year and, since then, the number of clandestine crossings has been decreasing, according to the scarce official data available.

With the arrival – scheduled for the next two weeks – of reinforcements, Poland will have mobilized on its border with Belarus 5,000 border guards, 4,000 soldiers, about 1,000 police and a variable number of paramilitary volunteers from the Territorial Defense Force.

Furthermore, after two Belarusian military helicopters invaded Polish airspace days ago, the transfer of several combat helicopters to bases close to the border was ordered.

Warsaw is following with concern the movement of mercenaries from the Wagner Group into Belarusian territory: according to the Polish Ministry of Defense, there could be between 4,000 and 8,000 of them in various parts of the country.

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, recently warned that “there will be new provocations” by Minsk in the region and stated that, “with the help of the Russians, they are testing the reaction capacity of Poland and its allies” of the Organization of North Atlantic Treaty (NATO). (With information from the EFE Agency)