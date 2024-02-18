The recently published balance of military spending for 2023 by the think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) brought surprising data: Poland, a neighbor of two countries at war, Ukraine and Russia, almost doubled its defense expenditure last year.

According to the study, Warsaw's spending in the sector, which was US$13 billion in 2022, rose to US$23.5 billion the following year.

At a time when NATO countries are discussing the goal of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense, in 2023 Poland reached expenditures in the area that are equivalent to 3.9% of the total wealth produced in the country. It was the highest level of the Western military alliance, just above second place, the United States (3.49%).

Poland's concerns are not unfounded. In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied having any intention of invading other countries in the region, such as Poland and Latvia.

However, in the weeks before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin had also been denying that the concentration of troops on the border was intended to launch a military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

Ukraine accounts for part of the increase in Polish investment in defense, as much of Warsaw's spending in this sector in the last two years has gone to replenish equipment, weapons and ammunition sent to help Kiev in the war against the Russians.

In September last year, the Law and Justice party announced the cut of military aid to Ukraine, claiming that it intended to focus investments on self-defense.

Since then, the opposition has come to power, and the government of new Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said it intends to increase the production of ammunition and equipment to continue helping Kiev.

Still, the prime minister's office and the Polish presidency, still occupied by Andrzej Duda, of Law and Justice, agree that the country that suffered so much at the hands of the Russians in the 20th century needs to invest more in self-defense to guard against threat from Moscow.

In an interview at the beginning of the month with the Wieczorny Express newspaper, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz admitted the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO countries after Putin's eventual victory over Ukraine.

“I consider all scenarios and take the worst case scenario very seriously,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

“The situation in the world is very serious. It's not just Ukraine. It is also the Red Sea and the Pacific Ocean. We need to be prepared for any scenario, which is why we are carrying out an audit, drawing conclusions, filling in gaps, for example, in terms of weapons”, stated the minister.

Last Wednesday (14), Duda met with Jim Taiclet, CEO of the American company Lockheed Martin, a giant in the arms industry, and the Polish president emphasized “the importance of maintaining the continuity of investments in the modernization of the army”, according to a statement of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Associated Press, Poland is investing tens of billions of dollars in purchasing weapons and military equipment from South Korea and the United States, including Himars systems, Abrams tanks and F-35 fighter jets. With a neighbor like Putin, who wouldn't?